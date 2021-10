From the coach: Lilly has been an on field leader for a couple of years. This year she has taken on the role of leading both on and off of the field as a Leadership Council member & Senior. Lilly plays various positions throughout the mid-field and in the last week has compiled 4 goals & 2 assists. What the stats don’t show is the most important aspect of her game. She has become a relentless defender winning the ball back on opposing team’s transitions/counter-attacks. She is contributing immensely to our offensive attack with her vision, distribution & 1v1 skills. Lilly is an all-around program player for NBAHS Girls Soccer!

