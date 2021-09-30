CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Revitalization Efforts Aim to Make North Beach an Entertainment Hub Again

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
San Clemente, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Landers, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beach#Economy#Bowling Alley#Local Food#The Sc Times#Insider#Zebra House Coffee#Landmark Food Halls#The Miramar Food Hall#San Clemente Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy