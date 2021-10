Recruiting giant Page Group has increased its outlook for the year for the second time in just three months, as the company reported strong profits in the Americas and Asia.Page said that it had seen gross profit jump by nearly 25% in the Americas in the third quarter of the year when compared to the same period before the pandemic.In Asia Pacific gross profit was up by a fifth also when compared to 2019. Page has continued to use 2019 as a benchmark because last year’s results were significantly affected by Covid-19.It also compares the company against its own personal...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO