Mercedes-Benz Retail Group proceeds with West London flagship showroom
Mercedes-Benz Retail Group (MBRG) is proceeding with the development of its flagship West London dealership despite its expected sale by the German premium car maker. The Mercedes-owned AM100 retail group has informed its customers that its operation will move to a temporary dealership site on at its Kew Bridge Distribution Centre ahead of a move back into the extensively redeveloped and extended new facility on Great West Road.www.am-online.com
