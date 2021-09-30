CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz Retail Group proceeds with West London flagship showroom

 6 days ago

Mercedes-Benz Retail Group (MBRG) is proceeding with the development of its flagship West London dealership despite its expected sale by the German premium car maker. The Mercedes-owned AM100 retail group has informed its customers that its operation will move to a temporary dealership site on at its Kew Bridge Distribution Centre ahead of a move back into the extensively redeveloped and extended new facility on Great West Road.

#West London#Retail Business#Mbrg#German#The London Borough#Marques#L L Automotive#Hemel Hempstead
