The boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with a 5-0 win over Eden on Sept. 15 and a 4-3 come from behind victory over North Collins on Sept. 17. Against Eden, Cassius Fisher scored just 80 seconds into the game with an assist from James Wohlhueter. Braden Steiner made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 12th minute and less than a minute after that, Dylan Emerling tapped in the ball from about two yards away after the Eden netminder mishandled it in Emerling’s first game. In the second half, Hunter Keem dribbled through a couple of defenders and let a shot go from in-close to increase the lead to 4-0 and then assisted on Jett Fisher’s goal to round out the scoring. Carsen Sell and Connor Hughey split time in net for the win.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO