Madison, IN

Madison Police Busy Couple Days

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 28, 2021, in the Taco Bell Parking Lot, Madison Police Sr. Patrolman Aaron Watson arrested Jerry L. Bennett 56, Deputy, Indiana, on a warrant for probation violation. The Jefferson County, Indiana, warrant was for prior charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. The subsequent search of Bennett's person and vehicle, following his arrest, found him to be in possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony and possession of paraphernalia class "A" misdemeanor. Officer Watson was assisted by Officers Curtis Shelpman and Josh Nolan. Bennett has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.

