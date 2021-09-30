CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds COVID-19 pandemic stress causes irregular menstrual cycles

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 30 (ANI): A new Northwestern Medicine study has found that women and people who menstruate experienced irregularities in their menstrual cycle because of increased stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Women's Health'. This is the first US...

