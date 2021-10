Marvel's First Family and the cosmic side of the Marvel universe is getting some shine in Upper Deck's new Annihilation expansion for its hit game Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game and the expansion is available now. As the name implies, the expansion revolves around Annihilus, who is leading his hordes in the Negative Zone to war with our favorite heroes. The set includes five new heroes, including the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer, as well as 2 new Masterminds (including Annihilus) and villains like Galactus, as well as an assortment of his Heralds, and you can order the game right here.

