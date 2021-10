Aiken Civic Orchestra and Music Director Adam DePriest announce a second season of the Aiken Chamber Music Series. According to DePriest, this started during the pandemic in 2020 as a concert series to engage musicians and audiences in a creative way 'beyond the podium.' "It was a way to safely bring uplifting music and raise the quality of life in our community," says DePriest. "We decided that we should continue supporting this genre of music even when the pandemic ends. It is yet another way for Aiken Civic Orchestra to live up to its motto of 'celebrating community through music.' The professional quality of musicians we can foster and support is amazing and we are happy to bring even more music to the community. By continuing to raise the quality of music, we raise the quality of life for everyone. We are encouraged to see that we have inspired other organizations to creatively engage with the community."

AIKEN, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO