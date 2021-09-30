Newport Vineyards Hosts Summer Pairing Dinner
Newport Vineyards hosted a Mid-Summer Fire Dinner under the stars in Middletown on Aug. 11. During the five-course meal, prepared by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and his team set outdoors overlooking the vines, the event was billed as a “culinary performance over an open fire.” Guests enjoyed wine selections from Newport Vineyards and beer from its brewery, Taproot Brewing Co., while dining al fresco on the patio. The multicourse menu included locally-foraged and harvested ingredients, an array of roasted fish and meat dishes and handcrafted desserts, with a finale of s’mores roasted tableside. Pairings with the meal included Newport Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Newport Vineyards In the Buff Un-Oaked Chardonnay, Newport Vineyards Cabernet Franc, Newport Vineyards Dry Riesling, Newport Vineyards Vidal Ice Wine and Taproot Brewing Co. Burnout Smoke Malted Lager.www.thebeveragejournal.com
