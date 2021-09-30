CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Newport Vineyards Hosts Summer Pairing Dinner

thebeveragejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Vineyards hosted a Mid-Summer Fire Dinner under the stars in Middletown on Aug. 11. During the five-course meal, prepared by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and his team set outdoors overlooking the vines, the event was billed as a “culinary performance over an open fire.” Guests enjoyed wine selections from Newport Vineyards and beer from its brewery, Taproot Brewing Co., while dining al fresco on the patio. The multicourse menu included locally-foraged and harvested ingredients, an array of roasted fish and meat dishes and handcrafted desserts, with a finale of s’mores roasted tableside. Pairings with the meal included Newport Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Newport Vineyards In the Buff Un-Oaked Chardonnay, Newport Vineyards Cabernet Franc, Newport Vineyards Dry Riesling, Newport Vineyards Vidal Ice Wine and Taproot Brewing Co. Burnout Smoke Malted Lager.

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Zero Restaurant + Bar to Host Rare Dinner with Krug

Zero Restaurant + Bar, located within the award-winning boutique hotel Zero George, invites guests to indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience paired with Krug Champagne on Friday, October 29th. Diners will enjoy Krug Champagne paired with Executive Chef Vinson Petrillo’s tasting menu alongside live music from folk singer Carrie Welling.
CHARLESTON, SC
SFStation.com

Molecular Whisky Pairing Dinner

Whisky EDU @ The Midway: Molecular Whisky Pairing Dinner. Four courses paired with eight whiskies. The Whisky Education Foundation presents an exclusive evening hosted by Scotch whisky expert Ewan 'Hendo' Henderson from Scotland. You'll be guided through each course which is expertly paired at a molecular level. Expect a live & interactive show with memorable multi-sensory elements and mouth-watering flavor interactions where fine whiskies and gastronomy combine. Swept across whisky regions, hearing incredible stories and legends demystified - it will be a night to remember.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: Fornarelli’s Ristorante & Bar

Fornarelli’s Ristorante & Bar conjures up thoughts of Hartford’s “Little Italy” in its heyday, set inside a red brick-façade building on Asylum Street. The downtown neighborhood’s “best-kept secret” is owned by father-and-son duo John and Vito Fornarelli, who together focus on scratch cooking their authentic Italian home-style comfort cuisine. A favorite saying by Co-owner John Fornarelli is “Come as a guest and leave as family.” With offerings of specialty pastas, chicken, veal and seafood dishes, accompanied by creative signature cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list, the venue is a showcase for dining and drinking, be it in the cozy dining room or outdoor patio, or for convenience, curbside pickup or to-go, which includes the benefit of all its beverage offerings. Bar Chef Vito Fornarelli prides himself on crafting innovative and modern cocktails for guests, each showcasing unique spirits and seasonal ingredients.
HARTFORD, CT
ledger.news

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines hosts Happy Harvest!

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines, 10788 Shenandoah Road in Plymouth, is enjoying harvest and taking the time to relax and toast their latest growing season winding down. Come see the Fall colors of the vines and wine down on a Sunday with them. Blue Soul Acoustic will be providing the musical entertainment, with a special food offering and of course, delicious Di Stasio wine on Sunday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Call/text our Tasting room at 209-256-1524 to make your reservations!
PLYMOUTH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Wine#Middletown#Food Drink#Beverages#Taproot Brewing Co#Newport Vineyards Vidal#Eat Drink Ri
localsyr.com

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo Hosts Harvest Dinner and Wine Pairings

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is ushering in a new fall season in a tasty way with a Harvest Wine & Food Pairing Event. On Friday, October 1st from 6-8 pm you can experience a five-course gourmet dinner along with a wine sampling. The event is curated by Executive Chef Dan Hudson and will be held in the zoo’s banquet room. Tickets are $80 per person and the event is only open to 40 people.
TRAVEL
dakotanewsnow.com

Wilde Prairie Winery to Host ‘Evening in the Vineyard’ Event Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wine and music... two things that seem to go well together. That’s why a Brandon business is offering folks the opportunity to experience both this weekend. The Wilde Prairie Winery is set to host their Evening in the ‘Vineyard’ event Friday night. The...
BRANDON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
holycitysinner.com

Post House To Host “Perfect Pairing” Wine Dinner With Vintner Robert Sinskey and Guest Chef Chef Nicholas Wilber (The Fat Radish)

On Wednesday, October 13th, at 7 pm, Post House will welcome esteemed California Vintner Robert Sinskey for a wine dinner hosted in their Rose Room. Inspired by Robert’s philosophy to create pure wines of character that pair well with cuisine, he and Guest Chef Nicholas Wilber of The Fat Radish in Savannah will present a “perfect pairing” wine dinner. Guests will enjoy a five-course, prix-fixe menu with six select wine pairings by Robert Sinskey presented by Curated Selections.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Tanteo Tequila Adds Spice to Mystic Fundraiser

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), highlighted Tanteo Tequila during a cocktail showcase at Mix Rooftop & Bar at Sift Bakeshop in Mystic on Aug. 17. During the Taste of the Pepper event, guests were invited to add their choice of a jalapeño, habanero or chipotle pepper to their Tanteo Tequila margaritas. Guests also enjoyed assorted appetizers, wine, beer and signature cocktails, while violinist Big Lux provided music for the evening’s festivities. Guests were treated to giveaways, and a cookbook signing, all while enjoying the venue’s views of the Mystic River. A portion of the event proceeds benefited The Westerly Library and Groton Human Services. Owned and operated by a co-operative of agave farmers, each bottle of Tanteo Tequila is distilled, infused and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. Tanteo Tequila is crafted with spicy and classic margaritas in mind, available in Blanco, Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero expressions.
DRINKS
Daily Advocate

Alumni Association hosting pulled pork BBQ dinner

Enjoy a great dinner just prior to the Senior Night festivities at the football field on Friday, Oct. 15! The Arcanum Alumni Association is hosting a pulled pork BBQ dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 (Senior Night) prior to the varsity football game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse. Tickets are $9 (presale only) for a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, au gratin potatoes, and applesauce. Dine-in or carry-out is available for that night. For tickets please see any member of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board: Sally Sharritts, Denise Swabb, Barb Garrison, Linda Pease Brown, Tammy Cline, Brenda Lightner, Helena Schlafmann, Cheryl Gray, Carolyn Trentine or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. BBQ will be provided by Paul’s BBQ and proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association. The last day to purchase tickets is Oct. 6.
ARCANUM, OH
thebeveragejournal.com

Charter Oak Brewing Hosts Local Charity Event

Charter Oak Brewing Company hosted a charity event on Aug. 21 in its taproom and beer garden in Danbury. During “A Day of Music,” guests enjoyed complementary Charter Oak craft beers from the brewery’s 10 tap lines, while a lineup of seven musical acts provided live entertainment, including Fuzz and Friends, Phoenix Tree, Worster Band, Anthony Gach, Gravity Feed, Jonathan Chapman and Dale Jones. Food trucks provided eats and onsite entertainment also included ax throwing. Attendees contributed to the Bella Strong Foundation, a charity founded to help the family of local 14-year-old Isabella (Bella) Chambasis, pay for medical care after she was hospitalized earlier this year for upper respiratory failure and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis, an autoimmune disease.
DRINKS
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Whiskey Cake to host five-course pairing dinner featuring Angel’s Envy Distillery

Farm-to-kitchen eatery Whiskey Cake will hold a five-course dinner showcasing amber spirits produced by Louisville, Kentucky-based Angel’s Envy Distillery. The menu for the Wednesday, September 29 event will include items such as tea-brined duck breast with crispy skin and fried homestead mills cornbread stuffing. The duck will be paired with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dayton.com

Sueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this weekend

Three months after opening its doors to the public, contemporary Mexican restaurant Sueño will host its first exclusive wine dinner with an Argentinian winemaker. On Sunday, Oct. 3, from 4 pm. to 7 p.m., Sueño will host a wine dinner with Gabriel Baigorria, co-owner of Mi Terruño Winery in Argentina. The exclusive wine dinner is curated by Lauren Gay, Sueño’s wine director and general manager.
DAYTON, OH
thebeveragejournal.com

Oceanstate Offers New Wines, Hard Teas and Craft Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expands its wines, ready-to-drink and spirits with new offerings from Zilzie Wines, Masq Organic Hard Tea and Mythology Distillery. Zilzie Wines is a family-owned, sustainable Australian winery with exceptional parcels of fruit from some of Australia’s best known wine regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Coonawarra and Yarra Valley. In the early 1980s, Ian and Roslyn Forbes converted a small patch of the Zilzie property to Chardonnay vines, with the first vintage crushed in 2000; now the brand is sold across the world. Masq takes “mindful drinking to the next level” with unique sparkling alcoholic beverages that are made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Mythology Distillery was founded in Colorado by three state natives based on the philosophy that “We each form our own mythology through travel, connecting with others and our experiences,” hence its namesake brand line of spirits.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Latitude Beverage Welcomes New 90+ Cellars Wines

Latitude Beverage Company added several wine offerings for the Connecticut market heading into fall 2021. First, from the 90+ Cellars New Reserve and Collector Series Selections comes Lot 150 Spring Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, with a new vintage. The limited-edition Collector Series release was unveiled in 2017 as a special commemorative wine celebrating 90+ Cellars’ 150th lot. The new vintage is only the second time 90+ Cellars has released this wine, which was sourced from one of Napa’s most historic mountain wineries. Lots 201 and 202 are two new wines from Bordeaux: with Lot 202 a Reserve selection from Haut-Medoc, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grown on a vineyard nestled in between Margaux and Saint-Julien, and Lot 201, a Collector Series selection from Pauillac, featuring a blend of 75% Cabernet and 25% Merlot, grown on 30-year-old vines and aged in French oak for 12 months. 90+ Cellars Lot 94, a popular Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, is back for a new vintage in a new, premium package. Lot 94 is one of the brand’s top-selling reserve selections and showcases full-bodied Napa Valley fruit for under $20.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Bully Boy Distillery Showcased at Greenwich Polo

Bully Boy Distillery showcased its Boston-based, award-winning spirits at Greenwich Polo’s East Coast Open on Aug. 29. A booth hosted polo spectators for samples, including Bully Boy American Straight Whiskey, made with a mash bill of corn, for a sweet, bourbon-like overtone and rye, for a dry, spicy undertone, aged in a charred 53-gallon new American oak barrel; The Old Fashioned, made with Bully Boy’s award-winning American Straight Whiskey, muddled raw sugar and Angostura bitters, for a handcrafted bottled cocktail; Negroni bottled cocktail made with two different varieties of sweet vermouth, two different expressions of bitter liqueur and Bully Boy Estate Gin; and Bully Boy Italian Iced Tea and Grapefruit Spritz canned cocktails, each made with Bully Boy Amaro, a unique recipe based on the classic bitter liqueur that includes a combination of more than 26 different botanicals for flavor and aroma, and a bitter backbone that comes from a combination of hops, including Amarillo, Cascade, Citra and Galaxy. Tastes were accompanied by education from market managers Andrew Greenleaf and Jesse Hemingway. Cocktails created by The Cup Bearer, a Stamford-based specialty mobile bar service, showcased Bully Boy Estate Gin among ingredients.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy