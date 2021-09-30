CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Say you’ll support Trans people, and then actually do it

By Anonymous
Muhlenberg Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI woke up early to write about anti-trans behavior within our community. I wrapped myself in a blanket, and my fingers started typing before I could even wake up enough to think about my schedule or who I would love to grab a meal with today. I don’t need to eat breakfast or drink coffee first; these words live inside my body at any given moment of the day. They are visceral. They are rooted in my muscles and movement. They shape me—reinforce my presentation of self, the way I navigate all spaces at any given time. These experiences create me and hold me constantly.

muhlenbergweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
mhsmentor.com

Women’s March welcomes women, trans, non-binary people to feel safe

There are many different things to say about Saturday’s Women’s March in Aggieville’s Triangle Park, just as there are many things to know about women’s rights. I think that a woman should have the right to do whatever they want. Non-binary and transgender people should not have to feel as though they are in danger. There should be no reason that people should have to feel that way. There are reasons that they don’t feel safe in this world and that is because they don’t feel welcomed sometimes and it is upsetting. No one should feel nor think that they are unwelcome. Nobody should be afraid to be themselves and everyone should feel welcome and safe within the society. They should feel like they are at home where they are safe.
MANHATTAN, KS
Psychiatric Times

Treating Transgender Youth: The Danger of Gender Identity Conversion Therapy

Transgender youth are at increased risk for a number of psychiatric morbidities. Gender identity conversion therapy can make them worse. “You can imagine if you're regularly hearing in the media that trans people are risks to other people in bathrooms, that you're a risk to your peers on sports teams, that really you're just confused about your gender identity—over time, you may internalize these ideas and start to have self-hatred or low self-esteem,” said Jack L. Turban, MD, MHS, a Fellow in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and Psychiatric TimesTM Advisory Board member.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Rebecca Adams Of My Alchemy Skin Care: “Don’t expect your most loyal business supporters to be the people closest to you”

Don’t expect your most loyal business supporters to be the people closest to you. If this happens it’s great but don’t be disappointed if it doesn’t. It’s nice when someone is interested in what you do or is enthusiastic or maybe pays you a compliment but don’t be discouraged if some of your closest allies downright ignore you. No worries or hard feelings toward anyone on our part. We’ve learned to be understanding, carry on and keep loving them anyway.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Dysphoria#Friendship
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Essence

Black Women Calling Out Racism in White Sororities

Natalie Wilson and a few other Black sorority members claim that racism in their respective chapters are not unique. Claims of racism in white sororities and fraternities aren’t a new issue. Both have made headlines for their apparent racist antics, parties, and membership selection over the years. There have been instances where members were outed for wearing blackface, dressing as mammies or slaves, and were alleged to not give bids to women of color.
SOCIETY
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
districtchronicles.com

Woman Who Finds Out Her In Laws Broke Into Her House, Kicks Them Out

Developing a healthy relationship with in-laws is something that never crosses one’s mind before they get married. After they start living with their spouse and interact with their relatives, they discover how their in-laws are. Some people get along with their in-laws very well, while others take time. WOMAN KICKED...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
meaws.com

COVID, Variants & Trans People

Covid Vaccine, Covid’s Ability to Morphe and the Attacks from the Religious Right on Others But Not ThemselvesBy: Chris Gilmore/TRT Columnist—I am going on a couple of tangents to drive these points home. They are about vaccines, Covid, religion, and what anyone does with their bodies while they’re trying to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy