Say you’ll support Trans people, and then actually do it
I woke up early to write about anti-trans behavior within our community. I wrapped myself in a blanket, and my fingers started typing before I could even wake up enough to think about my schedule or who I would love to grab a meal with today. I don’t need to eat breakfast or drink coffee first; these words live inside my body at any given moment of the day. They are visceral. They are rooted in my muscles and movement. They shape me—reinforce my presentation of self, the way I navigate all spaces at any given time. These experiences create me and hold me constantly.muhlenbergweekly.com
