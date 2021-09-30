Say you’ll support Trans people, and then actually do it

There are many different things to say about Saturday’s Women’s March in Aggieville’s Triangle Park, just as there are many things to know about women’s rights. I think that a woman should have the right to do whatever they want. Non-binary and transgender people should not have to feel as though they are in danger. There should be no reason that people should have to feel that way. There are reasons that they don’t feel safe in this world and that is because they don’t feel welcomed sometimes and it is upsetting. No one should feel nor think that they are unwelcome. Nobody should be afraid to be themselves and everyone should feel welcome and safe within the society. They should feel like they are at home where they are safe.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO