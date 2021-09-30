The choral conductor on quest to heal and unify the Muhlenberg community

Beginning this fall, Nèviton Barros, Ph.D., has taken on the role of conductor for Muhlenberg’s college choir and adjunct professor. Barros holds a degree in voice performance from the Escola de Música de Brasília and a Bachelor of Music from the Universidade de Brasília. In 2014, he began his studies at Hunter College, and in 2016 he earned a Master of Arts with specialisation in conducting. In 2018 Barros entered Louisiana State University to earn his Doctorate of Musical Arts. He majored in choral studies with a minor in Vocal Pedagogy before graduating in May, 2021.