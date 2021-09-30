CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

The choral conductor on quest to heal and unify the Muhlenberg community

By Curtis Dai
Muhlenberg Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this fall, Nèviton Barros, Ph.D., has taken on the role of conductor for Muhlenberg’s college choir and adjunct professor. Barros holds a degree in voice performance from the Escola de Música de Brasília and a Bachelor of Music from the Universidade de Brasília. In 2014, he began his studies at Hunter College, and in 2016 he earned a Master of Arts with specialisation in conducting. In 2018 Barros entered Louisiana State University to earn his Doctorate of Musical Arts. He majored in choral studies with a minor in Vocal Pedagogy before graduating in May, 2021.

