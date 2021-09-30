CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Letters: If COVID vaccine rules were tougher and enforced, lives will be saved

San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with interest Ben Rosenberg’s article “Use psychology to change minds” (Open Forum, Sep 28.). Rosenberg’s proposed methods fail to consider that many anti-vax and anti-mask people base their decisions on misinformation, not facts, reverberating in their echo chambers with other like-minded people, who give them confirmation, solidarity and even identity. They believe COVID-19 is a hoax or much less dangerous than the authorities say it is, and vaccines are unsafe or at least more risky than COVID-19 to them.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wwnytv.com

Local COVID hospitalizations: how many were vaccinated?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve reported COVID numbers almost every day. And there’s one question many of you are asking: how many of those in the hospital were vaccinated?. For Jefferson County, those numbers will be in early next week. Legislator John Peck,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
City
Pleasanton, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Open Forum#Non Vaxing
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
In Homeland Security

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Military and Law Enforcement

In August of 2021, the Secretary of Defense announced that the Secretaries of the Military Departments will require full vaccination of all military servicemembers, which includes both active-duty and members of the Ready Reserves. According to the Secretary of Defense, a servicemember is fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose of a two-dose vaccine and two weeks following a one-dose vaccine, regardless of whether the servicemember was previously infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

So, Apparently the Emmys Were Exempt From Local COVID-19 Rules

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has spoken: the 2021 Emmys didn't technically violate COVID-19 protocols. Despite the fact that face masks and social distancing were nonexistent as upward of 500 celebrities packed into an enclosed tent at L.A. Live, the award show was exempt from adhering to local mandates. Seemingly responding to Seth Rogen's critiques of the gathering, LA health officials released a statement defending the ceremony's lack of certain regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

On COVID rules, selfishness is not freedom | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Scientist

Prioritising covid vaccines for people of colour may have saved lives

Prioritising people of colour for the covid-19 vaccines when they were in short supply would have prevented more deaths than rolling out the vaccine purely by age groups, a US modelling study suggests. When the coronavirus vaccines were in limited supply earlier this year, US authorities, along with most high-income...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reading Eagle

Letter: Broad vaccine mandate is needed to stop COVID

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, (including a possible third dose) unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or a medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

mRNA COVID vaccines were decades in the making

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the 1990s and for most of the 2000s, nearly every vaccine company that considered working on mRNA opted to invest...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
San Francisco Chronicle

Mandatory COVID vaccinations aren't the only public health measure school kids need

Last Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that his will become the first state to require all schoolchildren be vaccinated for COVID-19 once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves shots for children under 12. No doubt, doing everything it can to protect the state’s youth from further spread of COVID-19 should be the first priority of this administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy