Letters: If COVID vaccine rules were tougher and enforced, lives will be saved
I read with interest Ben Rosenberg’s article “Use psychology to change minds” (Open Forum, Sep 28.). Rosenberg’s proposed methods fail to consider that many anti-vax and anti-mask people base their decisions on misinformation, not facts, reverberating in their echo chambers with other like-minded people, who give them confirmation, solidarity and even identity. They believe COVID-19 is a hoax or much less dangerous than the authorities say it is, and vaccines are unsafe or at least more risky than COVID-19 to them.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0