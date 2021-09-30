CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Inside: Gene Simmons Sells $16 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

By Alicia Selin
 5 days ago
Take a look inside Gene Simmons' $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has kissed his California home with a water slide and tennis court goodbye and has moved to Las Vegas. Here's a tour of Gene Simmons' former mansion in Beverly Hills, which he just sold for $16 million.

