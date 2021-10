Many people hear of transformative leadership, which sees people's needs as a means to an end. Transformative leadership believes that fulfilling people's needs will bring a positive change in them. However, servant leadership is a style of leadership that has been gaining popularity because it sees people's needs as the end in itself. Servant leadership does not expect any outcome other than simply fulling the needs of people. It is implied that serving them will only do well for them.

