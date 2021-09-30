Senator Pat Toomey on Republican resistance to helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says congressional Democrats should raise the federal debt ceiling on their own while they push new spending in areas not supported by his party. Grassley says Democrats have been told consistently that Republicans won’t help with the tax and spending spree being pursued. The Iowa Republican says Monday’s vote shouldn’t have been a surprise. The federal government could be shut down Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U-S will hit the debt limit on October 18th and that could cause a default on its debt and bring on economic chaos.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO