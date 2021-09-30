CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Pat Toomey on Republican resistance to helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss why Republicans won't support helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling.

Rose2
4d ago

The Money that the Democrats are trying to Pass is to PAY FOR The money You Republicans ALLOWED Trump to borrow. That' RAISED the debt ceiling to a OUTRAGEOUS Amount which was ONLY to help The Republicans States . Not ONE of you Republicans ( McConnell) said NOTHING about that. It is the Republicans that is keeping the Infrastructure bill from passing and making new jobs. They don't want anything to pass unless there is Something in it for them. PATHETIC REPUBLICANS don't care about the American People.

Pat Toomey
wglt.org

LaHood points at Democrats for delaying votes on infrastructure package and raising the debt ceiling

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria is blaming Democratic congressional leaders for holding up votes on raising the debt ceiling and passing an infrastructure package. During a Monday appearance in Peoria, LaHood said the attempt to link a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for transportation system upgrades to a $3.5 trillion “social infrastructure” package could doom the spending entirely.
Washington Post

The debt-ceiling onus should be on the Republicans

The debt ceiling fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.”:. The stupid and destructive efforts by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow travelers to throw the U.S. government into default on its existing obligations by refusing to authorize an increase in the debt ceiling spurred me to try to find a viable response. Here it is:
Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
Western Iowa Today

Grassley: Democrats Should Raise Debt Ceiling On Their Own

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says congressional Democrats should raise the federal debt ceiling on their own while they push new spending in areas not supported by his party. Grassley says Democrats have been told consistently that Republicans won’t help with the tax and spending spree being pursued. The Iowa Republican says Monday’s vote shouldn’t have been a surprise. The federal government could be shut down Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U-S will hit the debt limit on October 18th and that could cause a default on its debt and bring on economic chaos.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

