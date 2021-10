Chelsee Whitehead has worked in the hospitality industry since she left high school four years ago. Before Covid-19, she always thought her industry was secure. “I picked hospitality because I thought it was an industry that would always be booming. I thought it was a sector that can’t be shaken,” she says. “Then Covid happened and turned that around. It has made work unstable, and has completely changed the environment.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO