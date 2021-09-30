CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 women in Japan party leadership race get mixed reactions

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- The inclusion of two women in Japan's leadership race - the first time in 13 years there hasn't only been men - surprised many, prompting some hope of progress for a ruling party long seen as sexist and out of touch. But their sound defeat? That was no...

