Blue Reflection: Second Light Preview

It was just a normal day for Ao, but then she dropped her phone on her way to school, and now appears to be trapped there with no way to get out. Days have since passed, but at least she’s not alone. Three other girls have found themselves in a similar predicament, and none have any memories of their lives prior to their arrival. They can, however, access something which they call The Faraway, a strange land filled with demons which they believe may be the answer to discovering themselves and also making their way back to the real world.