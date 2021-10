Swedish trio Cavern Deep made their self-titled debut (review here) in July on Interstellar Smoke Records, and in so doing, chronicled the story of an archaeological dig gone horribly wrong. “Fungal Realm,” the penultimate of the included eight tracks, is the point in the narrative at which that seems to happen. It is here that the Umeå-based three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Kenny-Oswald Duvfenberg, bassist/vocalist Max Malmer and drummer/backup vocalist Dennis Sjödin (also keys) present the tragedy this exposition finds on its journey into the titular deep cavern. Not to give it all away or anything, but the song is called “Fungal Realm.”

