Saginaw Township Man Sought in Wife’s Death Found in Flint

(source: Saginaw Township Police Department) UPDATE- Mitchell has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife. Saginaw township police chief Don Pussehl says Mrs. Davenport-Mitchell was found during the well-being check after a co-worker said she didn’t show up for work that day. Neighbors also reported sounds of gunshots, but police have not yet released whether the two are connected. Now ruled as a homicide, He remains in the Saginaw county jail. This marks Saginaw Township’s second homicide of the year and the 22nd for Saginaw County.