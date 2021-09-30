CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Vanishing ice is warping Earth's crust

By Stephanie Pappas
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The melting of Earth's polar ice is warping the planet's crust. This shape change is subtle, but it occurs many hundreds of miles away from the ice sheets. Researchers may be able to monitor the shift as part of research to understand how climate change will affect sea level; understanding the warping is also important, because scientists need to be able to correct for this ground motion when measuring other types of geological processes, the study authors wrote in the August issue of the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

