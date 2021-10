Last week, it seemed as if the wheels were falling off for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team. After a red-hot 4-0-2 start, the Cardinals lost 0-4 to Verona last Tuesday and then tied two quality teams, Green Bay Preble and De Pere, in a quad over the weekend. The performance dropped Sun Prairie in the Division 1 state rankings from No. 2 to No. 6. The Cardinals needed a game to get right, and it came against Big 8 opponent Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 21 by way of a 2-0 victory.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO