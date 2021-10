The South Dakota Retailers Association is seeking nominations for the South Dakota Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service Awards. This year, SDRA is once again looking to the South Dakota business community to help identify businesses deserving of recognition. Consider the little shop on Main Street, the large outfitter at the end of the block, or the go-to Saturday night restaurant for inspiration. What makes them stand out? Have they done something above and beyond this year? What continues to draw people in year after year? Who is the best at what they do?

PIERRE, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO