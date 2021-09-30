'Many Saints of Newark': 5 'Sopranos' episodes you need to watch before the new movie

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Noth has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Noth became a household name portraying Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order for 5 seasons before landing the recurring role of Mr. Big, love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO hit series, Sex And The City. He brought back the character in both franchise films and will return once again for HBO Max’s spin-off series And Just Like That…, premiering in Dec. The Yale School of Drama alum also notably starred in CBS’ The Good Wife as Peter Florrick, the politico husband with a wandering eye of the titular character, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen on the popular CBS drama Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah. He showed his comedic talents in the Israeli series, Catastrophe, VIP, and his recurring role on Dr. Who. He appeared on the big screen in Lovelace, Elsa & Fred, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, among others. Noth has also appeared in numerous plays both on and off-Broadway including his most recent, Mother opposite Isabelle Huppert. He continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Artist & Brand, and attorney Dave Feldman.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO