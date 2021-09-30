CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Many Saints of Newark': 5 'Sopranos' episodes you need to watch before the new movie

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak out the moozadell and gabagool. “The Many Saints of Newark,” David Chase’s long-awaited prequel movie to his Emmy-winning mob drama “The Sopranos,” finally arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, 14 years after the show went off the air in 2007. The gritty film stars newcomer Michael Gandolfini...

www.courier-tribune.com

