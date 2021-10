The SC Cougars knocked off visiting Odin in prep baseball 4-2 as SC scored 4 runs in the fifth to comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Beau Jolliff worked 5 innings for the Cougars allowing 8 hits and 2 runs, only one earned, along with 8 strikeouts. Ethan Watwood came in and worked the final 2 innings for the save. At the plate, Aidan Dodson went 2-3 with 2 RBI and Jolliff added an RBI. Parish and Belcher drove in the Eagles runs.