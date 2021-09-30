Everything You Need to Know for Amana Oktoberfest This Weekend
After a year with no Oktoberfest celebrations anywhere, we're happy to report that one of the biggest and best in the Midwest will return this weekend!. Oktoberfest in the Amana Colonies will officially kick off this Friday morning, October 1st and run through Sunday, October 3rd. You can expect a weekend full of games, food, live entertainment, and lots and lots of BEER. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's event:khak.com
