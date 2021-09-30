Everything You Need to Know for Amana Oktoberfest This Weekend

The month of October will officially begin this week, which means Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate than by visiting a haunted house?. Circle of Ash Haunted Attraction at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City will open its gates for the season this Friday and Saturday, October 1st and 2nd. If you've never been before, you're seriously missing out! The attraction features three different experiences for customers, and yes, they're ALL scary! Here are the descriptions of each attraction from the website:

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO