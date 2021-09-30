CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

Algoma, Lena/STAA meet for MONLPC-8 East title fight

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of the Algoma football game against Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas will be in the driver's seat for the MONLPC 8 East title when they meet on Thursday. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play so far this season. The Wolves showed a balance offensive attack for another week as Carter Zimmerman threw for 217 yards and four scores and the team ran for 252 yards in a 54-6 rout of Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran last week. Zimmerman leads the conference with 770 yards rushing. Lena/STAA shut out Sevastopol for three quarters before eventually winning 45-6. Led by Sam Marquardt and Logan Shallow, Lena/STAA put up over 300 yards of rushing in the game.

