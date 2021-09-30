Banged up Skippers trying to push through

NORTH KINGSTOWN – With a 4-2 loss to Cranston West last Thursday, the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team fell to 3-3 on the season. Their wins have been impressive – the Skippers won by shutout over Coventry, East Greenwich and Portsmouth, outscoring the opposition 17-0 in those games. But the defeats have taken a toll that goes beyond the scoreboard. Banged and bruised, the Skippers played Thursday’s game with three of their top players sidelined.