North Kingstown, RI

Photos: NK cross country on a roll

By Photo: Michael Derr
independentri.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Kingstown High School cross country program had a great showing in Saturday’s Ocean State Invitational at Goddard Park. Against a field of top in-state and out-of-state competition, the Skipper girls won the championship division title, and the boys finished third. The girls totaled 42 points to edge East Greenwich’s 48. Rory Sullivan led the Skippers in fourth place, Molly Sullivan was sixth, Ruby Nunnery placed 11th, Tori Chace was 14th and Gabriella Carnevale rounded out the scoring in 15th. The boys were led by Jackson Borge in 10th, Jake Sullivan in 13th, Cameron Ferrell in 30th, John Randall in 33rd and Jack Toolin in 56th. St. John’s Prep of Massachusetts won the boys title. The Skippers also ran well in Tuesday’s dual meet at Ryan Park. The boys beat Chariho 18-38 and Westerly 20-38, while the girls won 18-43 over Chariho and 18-45 over Westerly. Borge and Rory Sullivan both set course records.

www.independentri.com

