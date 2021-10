Rim Rock is the mecca of cross country courses in the nation. It is a big draw for some of the best prep competition each year in the Rim Rock Classic. “With about 250 runners in each race from up to 45 teams, and thousands of spectators watching eagerly, it was truly a spectacle,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said about Saturday’s race. “It was great to be back at Rim Rock, after missing the meet last year. Seeing these athletes perform well on a challenging course, when the competition is so strong, really shows that they are ready for any situation."

FRANKLIN, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO