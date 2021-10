The freshman and sophomore girls volleyball team lost to Notre Dame-Belmont 12-25, 18-25 on Tuesday at home, bringing their record to 0-6. Coach Joanie Marciano believes the team will continue to improve as the season progresses and as they practice and play more together. Marciano said that many of the athletes on the team are new to volleyball and may get nervous during games. Even though the nerves may prevent them from playing to the best of their abilities, Marciano anticipates the rest of the season and appreciates the team’s spirit and energy.

BELMONT, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO