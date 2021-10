The “Number One” guitar—the earliest model of the iconic Gibson Les Paul electric guitar —will go up for auction on October 13 at Christie’s in New York City. Paul was a Grammy Award-winning musician and a pioneering inventor responsible for several milestone developments of the modern music industry including multitrack recording and solid-body electric guitar. Most notable of these contributions is “Number One” which set the standard of electric guitar construction and spurred a rapid evolution from acoustic music. The artist’s dexterity was recognized when he made history as the only person to have been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

