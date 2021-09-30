Three J'ville Middle School football games moved to Tomato Bowl

Progress file photo/Jay Neal

The Jacksonville Athletic Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that a trio of Jacksonville Middle School football game that had originally been scheduled to be played in Tyler, will now take place at the Tomato Bowl.

The Monday, Oct. 4 seventh-grade game against Tyler-Hubbard, the Monday, Oct. 18 seventh-grade game against Tyler-Moore and the Nov. 2 eighth-grade contest versus Tyler-Three Lakes have been moved to Jacksonville.