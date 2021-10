My family recently moved to Pecatonica, and now I find myself driving some country roads in the wee hours of the morning on my way to work, and I am overly terrified I am going to hit a deer. I understand that deer vs. car collisions are unavoidable most of the time, but I will tell you right now that if I hit one I will cry. The majority of my tears will not be over the fact that I just smashed my car, but more for the sweet deer I just injured. (Ridiculous I know, but I have a soft spot for animals).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO