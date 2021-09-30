CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

Deed-restricted housing proceeds

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgway board signs off on Telluride Foundation's sketch plan for 14 homes. The Ridgway Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve a sketch plan for the Telluride Foundation’s proposal to build “Yellow Brick Lane,” a development of 14 deed-restricted homes. The decision clears the way for the foundation to move ahead with engineering plans, including roads and utilities, and more comprehensive design work. This is the organization’s second attempt at building…

