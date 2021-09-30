CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Steve Stricker be RETAINED as the Ryder Cup captain after one-sided win?

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Stricker paused and said: "You're trying to get me to cry, aren't you?" The interviewer was and Stricker did obliged, his red face showing the emotion of a man who'd finally captured his major. His major wasn't an individual accolade but winning the Ryder Cup as he unleashed his...

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
Golf Channel

Split decision: Steve Stricker's bold plan pays off on Day 1 of Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Those expecting to see the Americans’ two heavyweight partnerships all weekend were probably surprised by captain Steve Stricker’s fourballs lineup. No Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. No Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, either. Stricker informed his team of his Day 1 plan on Monday, and he wasn’t...
golfmonthly.com

Why Four Of Steve Stricker’s US Ryder Cup Pairings Are Clear To See

We’re into day three of Ryder Cup week and it looks like four of Steve Stricker’s US pairings have been made clear. It’s almost certain that we’ll see the teams of Spieth/Thomas, Schauffele/Cantlay and Johnson/Morikawa, having assessed the USA’s pod system so far. We can also expect the Koepka/Finau team...
Phil Mickelson
Jordan Spieth
Stricker's biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — Padraig Harrington had a tight grip on Ryder Cup trophy Monday as the European captain walked through a white-tented corridor toward the stage for the opening press conference. That was a fitting start to matches that are a year overdue. Europe is the defending champion,...
Field Level Media

Steve Stricker: Brooks Koepka healthy, ‘all in’ for Ryder Cup

Does Brooks Koepka really want, and thereby deserve, a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team after recent controversial comments that seemed to criticize the entire event?. Team captain Steve Stricker thinks so, and says that the 31-year-old American is “all in” for this weekend’s 43rd rendition of the tournament at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis.
Sports Illustrated

Midwest Nice Steve Stricker is a Gentleman, and Maybe the Perfect Captain for This American Team

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — There will be tears this week. Tears of joy, tears of disappointment, tears of pride — there’s no way to know which just yet. But there will be tears. Steve Stricker, your Team U.S.A. Ryder Cup captain, is a crier. It is something to admire, because it reveals his deep passion for golf, his even deeper humility and his sensitive side. It is also something to joke about, even with him. He knows he is a crier and he knows we know. It’s all good.
Post-Crescent

Steve Stricker celebrates zenith of his career with dominant Ryder Cup victory in his home state

HAVEN - The crowning of the United States as winners of the Ryder Cup was inevitable at Whistling Straits on Sunday. But U.S. captain and Edgerton native Steve Stricker has built the most accomplished résumé in state golf history by attacking everything in the practical manner of a true Wisconsinite. So despite the Americans holding an 11-5 lead heading into the final day, the 54-year-old Stricker stoically watched the matches from inside the ropes.
newschain

Steve Stricker must blend experience with raw rookie talent in bid for Ryder Cup

Having four of the world’s top five players did not do the United States any good in the 2010 Ryder Cup, nor did having three of the top four in 2018. Now, after a 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, US captain Steve Stricker will discover if having eight of the top 10 can see his side regain the trophy in his home state of Wisconsin.
Post-Crescent

Ryder Cup live updates: The opening ceremony is like 'Deer District' and US captain Steve Stricker needed 'a few beers' to get through it

The Ryder Cup is an every-other year sporting event pitting the best golfers in the United States against the best in Europe. After a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ryder Cup is back and is being held at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Haven, Wisconsin. The event starts Tuesday, Sept. 21, but the competition itself begins Friday, Sept. 24, and ends Sunday, Sept. 26.
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
WCIA

Stricker set to lead Team USA in Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WCIA) — The Ryder Cup returns Friday after being postponed in 2020 for COVID, and Illinois alum Steve Stricker is set to lead Team USA. Stricker, a Wisconsin native, has the unique opportunity to lead the US in his home state. “You just look back at all the...
chatsports.com

Steve Stricker keeping low-key mood in U.S. Ryder Cup team room

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Every captain puts his stamp on a Ryder Cup team, and in the case of Steve Stricker, that identity is predictable: Casual and fun. In part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because it’s Stricker’s goal to reduce the distractions and obligations on players, this week’s Ryder Cup is historically low-key.
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: 7 smart decisions Steve Stricker and Team USA have made (and one word of caution)

HAVEN, Wis. — The disclaimer we need to make here is that no captain is an island. Steve Stricker could dial up all the right moves, but if his American players didn't execute over the course of the first two days of play at Whistling Straits, none of it would matter. There would be no 11-5 lead entering Sunday singles at the 43rd Ryder Cup and whatever wisdom he brought to the table would never be recognized. Padraig Harrington is staring down that reality now; you can nitpick anybody's captaincy, but the Irishman has been largely free of major errors yet his team has been wiped out by superior competition. Stricker has an incredibly deep, productive team that has performed on the course under pressure and that, coupled with home course advantage, has a way to make a captain look good no matter what's happening behind the scenes.
Kenosha News.com

Jim Polzin: Steve Stricker's the real Captain America

HAVEN — As Steve Stricker held the Ryder Cup trophy outside the clubhouse at Whistling Straits Golf Course on Sunday evening, he was caught somewhere between states of elation and exhaustion. By that point, his United States captainship officially over, the Madison resident was probably closer to the latter than...
