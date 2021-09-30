CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Futures 140 Pts Higher; Government Funding, U.S. GDP Data in Focus

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, helped by Treasury yields slipping off highs, while investors await key economic data and news from Washington about government funding. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 16...

www.investing.com

The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher with Friday's payrolls data in focus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher on Tuesday, lingering close to the one-year high hit last week, as traders remained circumspect ahead of key payrolls report at the end of the week that could provide clues to the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move. Moves in the FX...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.10.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, buoyed by gains in hotel sector stocks, following reports that the UK is preparing to remove South Africa from its red list soon. Sun International (JO: SUIJ ) soared 8.3%. Mining sector companies, BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ), Kumba Iron Ore (JO:...
MARKETS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Stocks, Infineon Post Gains

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday, helped by strength in the heavyweight energy sector, while Infineon (OTC:IFNNY) impressed with positive 2022 guidance. At 3:35 AM ET (0735 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Jones Futures Up 115 Pts; Facebook Recovers From Outage

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen posting small gains at the open, recovering from the previous session’s tech-led selloff, helped by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) bouncing after its prolonged outage. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
investing.com

Dollar Retains Strength on Rising Yields; Nonfarm Payrolls Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar pushed higher in early European trade Tuesday, helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields, but traded below last week’s peak with investors waiting for Friday’s key U.S. employment release for clues on the Federal Reserve’s thinking over bond-buying tapering. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
MARKETS
investing.com

It's All About Inflation: Central Bankers Catch On As Treasury Yields Stay High

Congressional dysfunction is running rampant as investors are growing genuinely worried about inflation. That's keeping U.S. Treasury yields high. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury hovered just below 1.5% in a flat start to the week after hitting well above that level last week. But stocks —especially overpriced technology stocks—tanked....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Energy Risks Plague Stocks, Oil Joins The Party

Oil rallies after OPEC does nothing, intensifying energy crisis. Stock markets take another hit, tech leading the way lower. Dollar awaits ISM services survey, kiwi looks to RBNZ rate hike. OPEC adds fuel to energy crisis. The world’s dominant oil cartel did not accelerate its production increases yesterday, propelling oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
investing.com

Equities Storm Looking Overblown as Volatility Gauge Stays Calm

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s fear gauge is relatively sleepy after Monday’s stock rout, prompting some strategists to play down fears that stagflation and the debt-ceiling battle will set off a steep correction. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at 22.96 on Monday, close to its lifetime average of 19.5....
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Wall Street Bounces a Little at Open but Caution Dominates; Dow up 150 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, in a rebound that failed to change the predominant mood of caution ahead of the government's September labor market report on Friday. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 156 points, or 0.5%, at 34,160...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Rebounds as Dip-Buying Resumes

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded Tuesday on dip-buying in big tech following a rout a day earlier. The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3% or 433 points, the Nasdaq was up 1.6%. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) climbed 2%, paring some of its 5% loss from Monday,...
STOCKS

