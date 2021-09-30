Opinion: Why AOC's "Tax the Rich" Met Gala gown creates controversy

Every year since 1948 (even in the throes of a pandemic), Americans of all artistic tendencies have watched in anticipation- overcome by equal parts horror and ecstasy -to witness that season’s most scandalous, subversive, and altogether shocking couture, set to an elaborately thematic red carpet in the middle of cosmopolitan New York City. The Met Gala, the climax of New York Fashion Week, is, doubtless, the vanguard of Western high society; this only serves to make it all the more ripe for the most scathing critique Twitter has to offer. But it is time to cut through the paparazzi noise: who really won best dressed this year? After all, 2021 offered a great bounty of memes, discussion on praxis, and, of course, Kardashian family drama. Yet, buried underneath these threads are the real gems: the true queens, kings and everyone-in-between of American fashion.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO