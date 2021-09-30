CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Opinion: Why AOC's "Tax the Rich" Met Gala gown creates controversy

By Jessica Laroy
Echo online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has been raving about the 2021 Met Gala that occurred Sept. 13 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York. The theme was “American Independence” for the event, which quite a few guests at the Met Gala did not follow to their best potential. Many...

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 2

Richard Osborne
5d ago

Did we really need an explanation why that twits dress caused controversy???? One sentence will suffice: SHE'S A COMMUNIST. There.. 'nuff said.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theurbannews.com

The 2021 Met Gala

Diverse, vibrant, beautiful, and intersectional. The 2021 Met Gala took place on Monday, September 13, 2021 with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The extravagant event, a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, brings together the top names in fashion and Hollywood to celebrate style in boundary-pushing ways. Pop stars, actors, supermodels, musicians, and athletes all offered their own unique take on the all-American theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
carolinianuncg.com

The Deeper Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala Outfit

On Monday, September 13th, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held their annual Met. Gala. This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Given American fashion’s rich history, there was much anticipation for the creative and artistic outfits that would be worn by the celebrity guests. However, the theme received a host of criticism for lacking its usual creativity and thematic cohesion. While a few guests used their outfits to make overt political statements about America (i.e. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress), it seems the vast majority of celebrities and designers chose to play it safe by simply paying homage to other iconic Met Gala looks from past eras. Overall, the public and fashion experts alike were generally unimpressed with the celebrities outfits this year. Although, there was one exception: Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
studybreaks.com

AOC’s Met Gala Dress Was Performative Activism — So What?

Progressive politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or AOC) made quite a stir a few weeks ago at the Met Gala. She donned a pale white dress with a simple phrase scrawled in red: “Tax The Rich.” This phrase summarizes much of Ocasio-Cortez’s platform. She has long fought for major economic reform, with massive government spending funded by the taxation of the uber-wealthy, a class known for not paying their fair share. The theme for the gala, “American Independence,” implies a focus upon patriotic activism; AOC met the theme, her fight for wealth equality evoking the American values of equality.
CELEBRITIES
dbknews.com

AOC got political at the Met Gala. The backlash shows it worked.

From Lil Nas X’s three-outfit ensemble to Kim Kardashian’s jet-black bodysuit covering her face, the 2021 Met Gala looks did not fail to spark conversation. Despite big ball gowns or even green babies, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with her sleek “Tax the Rich” gown was one of the most notable looks from the evening, in part due to the wave of backlash from critics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitt News

Opinion | 2021 Met Gala outfits have something to say and we should listen

If your social media feed has looked anything like mine for the past week, you couldn’t escape the buzz of the designer looks worn at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. The saying “wear your heart on your sleeve” came to life last Monday as the nation’s most influential celebrities and public servants gathered to celebrate the 2021 Met Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
drurymirror.org

Met Gala 2021: An Overview

We have seen the tweets. We have seen the tiktoks. It is time to talk about the Met Gala. With beautiful people wearing outworldly dresses, it is bound to make its way around the internet. The Met Gala, otherwise known as the Met Ball, is a gathering of designers, celebrities,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Taxes#American#New York Times#The Met Gala
Spectator

AOC was the talk of the town at the Met Gala this year

The 2021 Met Gala was held on Sept. 13 and while many A-listers attended, one person’s presence shocked me — New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AKA, AOC. What was more jaw-dropping though, was what she wore at the event. Before we get into it though, let’s lay out some...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Examiner

AOC's Met Gala dress was a poor way to send a dumb message

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress at the Met Gala that said, “Tax the Rich” to send a message. According to a recent poll, that message did not resonate with most people. Patrick Ruffini tweeted that in a recent poll, people were asked: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently...
POLITICS
Washington Square News

Opinion: AOC’s Met Gala stunt and the frivolous performance of class solidarity

On the evening of Sept. 13, the Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Among the many distinguished guests were acclaimed actors, renowned artists, famous TikTokers, and — to the distaste of many — progressive politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC appeared on the red carpet in a white Brother Vellies gown designed by Aurora James, with the message “tax the rich” painted in red. When asked about her intent, AOC said, “it’s really about having a real conversation about fairness and equity in our system.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
depauliaonline.com

I’m still torn on AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress

I’m conflicted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2021 Met Gala dress. The New York congresswoman made waves on social media after wearing a dress that said “Tax the Rich” across the back for the Sept. 13 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ocasio-Cortez has been receiving criticism ever since, with many in the media calling her hypocritical for showing up to an extravagant event bearing such a message.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
richmondobserver

OPINION: AOC unmasks the ruling class

"Working class Bronx native" served U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) well as "elect me" schtick in 2018. It wasn't true — Ocasio-Cortez is an architect's daughter who grew up in the tony suburb of Yorktown Heights (median family income of $137,580 versus the U.S. median family income of $68,703), attended Boston University, and interned for U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) before putting together her "just your average waitress" PR package — but it got the political job done.
CONGRESS & COURTS
financialsamurai.com

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Attend The Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute of New York City. If you want to attend, a ticket costs $35,000 and a table costs between $200,000 – $300,000. However, even if you have the money, you might not be able to go.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kankakee Daily Journal

YGLESIAS: AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress could've used a different slogan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended last week’s Met Gala wearing a dress emblazoned with the slogan “Tax the Rich.” It’s certainly catchier than what would have been a more appropriate slogan: “This Event Is a Tax Loophole for the Rich.”. Intended to attract attention from her fellow celebrity guests as well...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Overwatch team comes up with bold Sombra skin based on AOC’s Met Gala dress

A professional Overwatch League team, the New York Excelsior, have come up with quite the interesting skin idea for Sombra — a new “Hack the Rich” version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress. Normally, Overwatch skin concepts come from fans and random surges of inspiration. This one is different on...
VIDEO GAMES
willamettecollegian.com

Opinion: The real gems of the 47th MET Gala

Every year since 1948 (even in the throes of a pandemic), Americans of all artistic tendencies have watched in anticipation- overcome by equal parts horror and ecstasy -to witness that season’s most scandalous, subversive, and altogether shocking couture, set to an elaborately thematic red carpet in the middle of cosmopolitan New York City. The Met Gala, the climax of New York Fashion Week, is, doubtless, the vanguard of Western high society; this only serves to make it all the more ripe for the most scathing critique Twitter has to offer. But it is time to cut through the paparazzi noise: who really won best dressed this year? After all, 2021 offered a great bounty of memes, discussion on praxis, and, of course, Kardashian family drama. Yet, buried underneath these threads are the real gems: the true queens, kings and everyone-in-between of American fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
monmouth.edu

AOC Wears “Tax The Rich” Dress to Met Gala

On Sept. 13, the annual Costume Institute Gala (colloquially better known as the Met Gala) took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. To onlookers, it perhaps seemed a little unusual to see a congresswoman at an event which is usually designated for the top designers, actors, singers, and models of the moment, but the 2021 Gala took on a different tone.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy