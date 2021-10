Re: Soyuz-2.1a - Soyuz MS-19 - 5 October 2021 (08:55 UTC) This interesting project was in the launch position, I guess there was a kind of contest and Roskosmos got there first, so maybe, some person gets to correct any mistakes made by the first... Tom Cruise could be a better remake, while it is good for the Russians they were 'first' ... the US commercial crew can see all the mistakes of the first Russian film makers... and make a better movie? Details about the plot filmed on the ISS are sketchy, a lot will be done on the ground a lot of it also filmed in Zero G or micro gravity and it is unclear how much film content will be actually be filmed in Space.

