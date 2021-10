Speculators extended their long exposure in the dollar to levels last seen in early November 2019. Investors quickly digested (and left behind) the softer-than-expected US inflation figures for the month of August, focusing instead on the solid prints from Retail Sales during the same period. Indeed, the latter reinforced the case of the strong economic recovery backed by consumer spending and lent extra oxygen to both the buck and yields ahead of the key FOMC event due the following day of the cut-off date. The percentage of net longs to open interest remained around the 55% for the second week in a row.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO