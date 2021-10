Lillian Dickerson Special to Valley News Median single-family home prices grew on an annual basis in 99% of all markets analyzed by the National Association of Realtors during the second quarter of 2021, with 94% of markets seeing double-digit price growth. The median existing single-family home price rose 22.9% year over year during the second quarter to $357,900, an increase of $66,800 from the year before. Price growth was in the double digits across all regions, led by the Northeast at 21.8%. “Home price gains and the accompanying housing wealth accumulation have been spectacular over the past year, but are unlikely to be repeated in 2022,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. “There are signs of more supply reaching the market and some taperin.

