You’re Used To Hearing About Girls Who Do This, But Not Boys

“We knew that we were leaving everything behind, and had very little money, but we would do anything to save our child,” she explained. The surgery and various expenses involved were estimated at over $100,000 and Miri and Dovid Rosenbaum scrambled to fundraise for the surgery that would save their baby’s life. Incredibly, thousands have been moved by their story and have collectively donated over $80,000 so far. Many readers have commented on how moved they are to see the community’s generosity.

ADVOCACY ・ 6 HOURS AGO