Family Relationships

You're Used To Hearing About Girls Who Do This, But Not Boys

thelakewoodscoop.com
 5 days ago

[COMMUNICATED] Guests at an Ashdod engagement party were visibly emotional last week, and a brief look into the family's history reveals why:. The last time many of the guests had celebrated with groom Eliezer Avraham had been at his bar mitzvah, just two weeks after the tragic passing of his mother, Yafit. Yafit was 34 and left behind 7 children, including a newborn. She collapsed shortly after the newborn's bris, and died.

Stanford Daily

POV: You're not 'That Girl'

It started in January. An overwhelming sense of failure, self-pity and jealousy — these feelings always came to me because of one girl. That girl was someone who did all the “right” things: work out at 5 a.m.; maintain a healthy, plant-based diet; bullet journal and meditate. Sometimes, she was my friend — she motivated me when I felt sluggish and lazy. She helped me get through stressful times of my life by showing me that maybe it was possible to live so perfectly.
Temple Daily Telegram

All About People: RWYC Boy and Girl of the Month

Ralph Wilson Youth Club names August 2021 Boy and Girl of the Month. Izy Ice has been named the Girl of the Month for August at Ralph Wilson Youth Club. She is a third-grade student at High Point Elementary. She has a reputation for always being in a joyous mood. Her smile is infectious and her willingness to never let her joy be taken away is representative of how an RWYC kid is supposed to approach each day. She is the daughter of Kristin and Mike Ice.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Why The "Perfect Shidduch" Might Not Work Out

[COMMUNICATED] I’ve always been a pretty normal kid, but there’s one thing that makes me different: I’ve never met my Mom. Just a few hours after my bris, she collapsed and passed away. She was only 34 years old. So I never knew what it was like to have a Mom get me dressed in the morning, take me to school, or come to meetings with my teacher. The person who did all those things instead was my brother, Eliezer.
studybreaks.com

'That Girl' Is Not Who You Think She Is

It’s 5:58 in the morning. A tinge of orange peeks through the window of an upscale, high-rise apartment in the city. “That girl” wakes effortlessly to the sound of her alarm. She instantly reaches over for her Lululemon workout gear, which rests perfectly folded on her nightstand and rolls out of bed, ready to start her day.
Thrive Global

Who Are You Complaining About?

Do you know someone that constantly complains about a relationship? Maybe you’ve been complaining about someone to no avail? Hopefully, today’s post can help. I recently worked with two brothers (I’ll call them Bob and Joe). They had always been close. They had grown up together as best friends. Bob...
Thought Catalog

When You're The Girl Who Feels Too Much

It’s difficult being the girl who feels “too much” in a world where logic trumps feelings. It’s a constant battle to either quiet your feelings or scare people away. We all do it, some more than others—we hide our hearts to protect them from shattering. We feel “I love you,”...
districtchronicles.com

Woman Who Finds Out Her In Laws Broke Into Her House, Kicks Them Out

Developing a healthy relationship with in-laws is something that never crosses one’s mind before they get married. After they start living with their spouse and interact with their relatives, they discover how their in-laws are. Some people get along with their in-laws very well, while others take time. WOMAN KICKED...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Heartbreaking Update On Chaya Rosenbaum

“We knew that we were leaving everything behind, and had very little money, but we would do anything to save our child,” she explained. The surgery and various expenses involved were estimated at over $100,000 and Miri and Dovid Rosenbaum scrambled to fundraise for the surgery that would save their baby’s life. Incredibly, thousands have been moved by their story and have collectively donated over $80,000 so far. Many readers have commented on how moved they are to see the community’s generosity.
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
fredonialeader.org

So, you're confused about pronouns?

You grew up in a small town. The town formed around a canal or a railroad, but now is reduced to fields. The most exciting thing in the town is whatever the high school is doing. There are a few families who have been there forever, seemingly, and have their say in just about everything.
thelakewoodscoop.com

NISSIM: Two toddlers nearly drown in bathtub over Yom Tov

Two local children are lucky to be alive after being found in a bathtub filling up with water. On Yom Tov afternoon, during mealtime, parents noticed their toddlers missing, and begin searching the house for them. After a frantic search, the two children were located in an attic bathtub nearly...
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
washingtonnewsday.com

On a trampoline with children at a birthday party, a man breaks his neck.

Man breaks neck on trampoline with birthday party children. David Small was attending a birthday at his nephew’s house when he fell on a trampoline, landing on his head. A man who shattered his neck in a bizarre trampoline accident received the life-altering news that he might be paralyzed as a result of the injury.
