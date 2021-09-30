Bold Predictions for Week 4 Fantasy Football
FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Another week and another round of bold predictions for the Fantrax crew. This fantasy football season is already off to a wild start. Raise your hand if you had Kirk Cousins, Melvin Gordon, Mike Williams, and Dalton Schultz all in the top-10 at their positions through three weeks of play. Well, hey, if your hand is up, then you’ve nailed some major bold predictions of your own!www.fantraxhq.com
Comments / 0