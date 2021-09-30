CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seven in 10 HR managers say Covid jabs will become compulsory

By Emma Lunn
yourmoney.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from Indeed Flex found that the proportion of job postings requiring applicants to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has spiked by 116% in a month, with jobs in care, nursing, cleaning and hospitality most likely to have vaccination requirements. Nearly half (48%) of HR directors said they would require all...

www.yourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Chancellor pledges £500m to get people back into work

The new funding will be specifically aimed at those leaving the furlough scheme and unemployed people over the age of 50. The Treasury said those on the lowest wages will also be helped to progress in their careers. From April 2022, more workers on Universal Credit will be able to...
BUSINESS
national.edu

10 Things that HR Managers Do and Should Know

Today’s employers face significant challenges recruiting, hiring, and training new employees. With the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need to make decisions about when and if they should bring employees back into an office, whether vaccines will be required, and how to fill lots of job openings in a competitive marketplace. If you’re thinking of entering the Human Resources (HR) field, you’ll need to learn about recruiting, compensation and benefits, and training and development. And you’ll need to be ready to pivot when life is turned on end by whatever is next on the horizon.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Dem
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Covid jab rollout for teenagers must be speeded up, scientist says

The UK vaccination strategy has been ‘quite cautious’ in recent months, Professor Neil Ferguson said. More must be done to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations for children and ramp up the booster campaign, a leading scientist has said. Professor Neil Ferguson said the Government should be “less cautious” about offering second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy