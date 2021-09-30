10 Things You Didn’t Know about Holly Forbes

The fall 2021 season of “The Voice,” does seem to be the biggest season of all with so many four-chair turns. It does not happen all that often, but when it does – it’s the best. While we don’t know which season had the most, it feels as if this season might be it following yet another four-chair turn when the talented Ms. Holly Forbes took the stage during her blind audition. She simply floored the judges with her talent and her skill, and everyone wanted to make her their own teammate. Who is she? Let’s find out.