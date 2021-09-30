CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys News: La'el Collins back in building, is Kellen Moore Cowboys' coach-in-waiting?

By Todd Brock
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive tackle La’el Collins has served just two games of his five-game suspension, but he’s now allowed back around the team in a limited capacity. Head coach Mike McCarthy has been at the helm just 19 games, but he’s already on something of a hot seat, according to at least some watchers who think the organization could be grooming his replacement from within the building.

cowboyswire.usatoday.com

