A beautiful and confident smile can have a positive impact on every aspect of people’s lives. Catrise Austin, DDS, a cosmetic dentist, joined us to share how your everyday oral care routine to be just like your everyday workout for a healthy mind and body. Think of your teeth and gums like strong bones and muscle. To celebrate National Dental Hygiene Health Month, dental professionals are spreading awareness about the importance of good oral health and encouraging people to evaluate how they can better enhance their oral care routines. Experts agree that when you feel good about your teeth and smile, you feel better about your self. Research has shown time and again that having a beautiful smile is not only linked to your self-confidence, but can also increase your happiness.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO