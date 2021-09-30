CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Combat Meth, California Will Try A Bold Treatment: Pay Drug Users To Stop Using

By April Dembosky
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Billy Lemon was trying to kick his methamphetamine addiction, he went to a drug treatment program at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation three times a week and peed in a cup. If it tested negative for meth, he got paid about $7. "For somebody who had not had any...

www.gpb.org

KTLO

California man gets 20 years for mailing meth

A California man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing methamphetamine to southeast Missouri. Dexter Elcan of South Gate, California, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Officers from the Southeast Missouri...
Washington Post

Shift from arrests to treatment for drug use

I am in full agreement with the Sept. 24 editorial “A safe space to save lives.” My 10-plus years of experience, on the front lines, providing health care to drug users and overdose victims has proved to me that the current approach of trying to lock everyone up is not working. The “war on drugs” is an abject failure.
foxnebraska.com

California man sentenced following Hastings meth investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man has been sentenced after being charged for distributing meth in Hastings. According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jesse Alcantar, 27, of Redlands, California, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In...
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Curry Coastal Pilot

Big Drug Bust: Largest meth seizure in Oregon history

The U. S. Drug Administration has announced the largest single methamphetamine seizure in Oregon State history valued at over $1 million. On Sept. 15, a coordinated law enforcement operation targeting the leader and several associates of a Lane County drug trafficking cell led to the seizure of 384 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a release from the U. S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation Creating Nation-Leading Worker Protections for Garment Industry, Additional Measures to Combat Unfair Pay Practices and Improve Workplace Conditions

SB 62 creates new, nation-leading policies that will end exploitative piece-rate compensation for garment industry workers. SB 639 prohibits paying workers with disabilities less than the state’s minimum wage. SB 321 directs Cal/OSHA to create advisory committee to recommend policies to protect domestic workers, provide health and safety guidance. September...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Water is scarce in California. But farmers have found ways to store it underground

Aaron Fukuda admits that the 15-acre sunken field behind his office doesn't look like much. It's basically a big, wide hole in the ground behind the headquarters of the Tulare Irrigation District, in the southern part of California's fertile Central Valley. But "for a water resources nerd like myself, it's a sexy, sexy piece of infrastructure," says Fukuda, the district's general manager.
WSPY NEWS

California Man Accused of Having 22 Pounds of Meth

Henry Deunas, 46, of Desert Hot Springs, California was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 80 in Will County last week. Deunas was pulled over after officers noticed allegedly noticed him changing lanes without using a turn signal and crossing over the solid line onto the shoulder of the highway. The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Deunas was questioned at the scene and a search of his vehicle was conducted.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

