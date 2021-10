Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place last night that has left one man dead. Yesterday, Monday, September 20, 2021 at approximately 8:55 pm Texarkana Arkansas patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of East 11th and California Streets in Texarkana, Arkansas. Within minutes more calls came in reporting that a man was lying in a yard on E 11th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a black male victim, later identified as Keith McFadden, 40 years of age, of Texarkana, Texas. He appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. McFadden was attended to by Lifenet but the man had died.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO